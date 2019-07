'Unabashed and unapologetic': Sania Mirza turns cover girl for magazine

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza has graced the cover of Indian magazine L'Officel chanelling her inner 'boss lady' vibes.



Title 'unabashed and 'unapologetic' avatar works wonders for Sania who dressed in dapper office ensembles looks majestic as ever.

Check out photos from Sania's stunning shoot here: