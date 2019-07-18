close
Thu Jul 18, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 18, 2019

Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrested in LNG case

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 18, 2019


LAHORE: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been arrested in the LNG case, the National Accountability Court said on Thursday.

Senior PML-N leader and former minister Ahsan Iqbal, who was with Abbasi, confirmed that the ex-PM was taken into custody by the anti-graft body from near Lahore Toll Plaza.

The former premier was summoned by the NAB in case related to LNG import today but he skipped the appearance.

Abbasi is facing the accusation of handing over a tender worth Rs220 billion to a company in which he was a shareholder himself.

Reacting to the development, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said: "My dear countrymen another prime minister elected from your votes is arrested".


