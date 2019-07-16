close
Tue Jul 16, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
July 16, 2019

Chairman JCSC Open Tennis Championship 2019 held in Karachi

Sports

Web Desk
Tue, Jul 16, 2019

KARACHI: The second Chairman JCSC Open Tennis Championship 2019 was played here at DA Creek Club on Tuesday.

The first round of the Men’s Singles, Boys Singles Under-18, Boys Singles Under-14 and Boys/Girls Singles Under-10 were played.

The summary of the players, who won the first round in these four singles contests, is given below:

Sixteen players won the first round in Men’s Singles, 11 in Boys Singles Under-18, six in Boys Singles Under-14 and four in Boys/Girls Singles Under-10.

