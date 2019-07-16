Chairman JCSC Open Tennis Championship 2019 held in Karachi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The second Chairman JCSC Open Tennis Championship 2019 was played here at DA Creek Club on Tuesday.
The first round of the Men’s Singles, Boys Singles Under-18, Boys Singles Under-14 and Boys/Girls Singles Under-10 were played.
The summary of the players, who won the first round in these four singles contests, is given below:
Sixteen players won the first round in Men’s Singles, 11 in Boys Singles Under-18, six in Boys Singles Under-14 and four in Boys/Girls Singles Under-10.
