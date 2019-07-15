‘Hulk’ actor Lou Ferrigno can’t take Mark Ruffalo seriously as the green superhero

While Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo remains a crowd-favourite to essay the iconic role of the ferocious Green Marvel superhero, Hulk, others who have played the same character may not be nodding in agreement.

'The Incredible Hulk' actor Lou Ferrigno who played the part of Dr Banner’s alter-ego in the 1978 CBS television series revealed at the Montreal Comic-con that he is unable to take the ‘Avengers’ actor Mark Ruffalo seriously as Hulk.

“Mark is a wonderful actor. But we’ve had three different actors. We’ve had Eric Bana, Edward Norton and Mark Ruffalo. I like Bill Bixby the best, I like Edward Norton. But Ruffalo I think he’s a wonderful actor, he blends in with the Marvel aspect of the Avengers but I can’t take him seriously enough,” he said.

“Bill has that intensity, and you knew that when he was in danger, you could feel that intensity. But because of Marvel and Disney, they’ve taken a different direction. You can’t take it as seriously as the original series,” he added.

Ruffalo took over the role as the green-skinned superhero after the Marvel standalone film which starred Edward Norton and has since then appeared in the ‘Avengers’ franchise five times.