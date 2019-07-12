‘50,000 jobs’: Chinese companies assure PM Imran to invest $5b in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Chinese companies called on Prime Minister Imran Khan today and assured him of five billion dollars' investment in Pakistan in the next three to five years, Radio Pakistan reported Friday.



The business delegation included over fifty-five heads of various Chinese companies.

The meeting was also attended by Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Minister for Planning and Development Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Chairman Board of Investment Zubair Gilani and Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi.

Chinese companies representing small and medium enterprises evinced interest in shifting industry to Pakistan.

The investment and shifting of industry will generate over fifty thousand job opportunities in the first year, the report said.

In his remarks on the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan and China enjoy strong bonds of friendship. He said China has always stood by Pakistan in the hour of trial.

The prime minister said we are impressed with the vision and sagacity of Chinese leadership especially their strategy regarding peace and development, governance and lifting the people out of poverty. He said Pakistan wants to take benefit from Chinese experiences.

On the occasion, the Chinese Ambassador to Islamabad appreciated the steps taken by the government to encourage investment and the facilities being extended to the foreign companies for doing business in Pakistan.

The Chinese Ambassador said his country will fully cooperate with Pakistan to strengthen its industrial sector and promote business activities in order to realize the dream of a ‘Naya Pakistan’, which is strong and prosperous.