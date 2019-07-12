Serena Williams sells luxurious Los Angeles house for $8.1 Million

Tennis star Serena Williams has sold her Los Angeles house, 18 months after putting it up on the market.

Built in 1935, the 6,101-square-foot house sits on a 2.76-acre lot. It has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

After putting it up originally for $12 million in October 2017, the house was sold for $8.1 million.

Although the home sold for less than its asking price, it wasn’t a loss for the tennis legend. With her sister Lyndrea Price as the trustee, Williams purchased the home in 2006 for $6.62 million.

The traditional-style home also has a bar, private hiking trails and a swimming pool with a cabana.

Talking to Mansion Global, buying agent Fred Bernstein said that he could not disclose the identity of the buyer. He did, however, say, that the buyer had been interested in the home for a while.

Williams who is a well known figure all around due to her being an exceptional tennis player lives in Los Angeles with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, and their daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.