Eavesdropping bug detected in Apple Watch

The Walkie-Talkie app on the Apple Watch, has been disabled by the tech giant after a flaw came to surface that let enabled users to eavesdrop on other iPhone users.

The application that allowed two people who had accepted invites to send and receive short audio messages was disabled as the company immobilized the feature and apologized for the inconvenience.

Furthermore, the multi-nation tech corporation also stated that Apple was not aware of the Walkie-Talkie bug being exploited in the real world as specific conditions and sequences of events would be required to exploit the bug.

Apple subsequently issued a software update to fix the flaw.

Earlier, this year the company found a similar eavesdropping flaw in its Face-Time video calling app as well.