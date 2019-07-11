US ´threats´ not way to solve digital tax law dispute: French minister

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS, France: France on Thursday rejected a US investigation into its plans to tax internet giants which could trigger punitive tariffs, saying "threats" were not the way to resolve disputes.
"Between allies, I believe we can and must resolve our differences in another way than through threats," Economy Minister Bruno le Maire told the French Senate ahead of a vote on imposing a three-percent tax on the largest tech firms providing services to French consumers.
