close
Sat Jul 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
July 11, 2019

US ´threats´ not way to solve digital tax law dispute: French minister

World

AFP
Thu, Jul 11, 2019

PARIS, France: France on Thursday rejected a US investigation into its plans to tax internet giants which could trigger punitive tariffs, saying "threats" were not the way to resolve disputes.

"Between allies, I believe we can and must resolve our differences in another way than through threats," Economy Minister Bruno le Maire told the French Senate ahead of a vote on imposing a three-percent tax on the largest tech firms providing services to French consumers.

Latest News

More From World