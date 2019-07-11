close
Thu Jul 11, 2019
Sports

July 11, 2019

Watch: Ian Smith, Sourav Ganguly commentary in India’s final overs

Thu, Jul 11, 2019

MANCHESTER: New Zealand clinched a stunning 18-run win against India in a dramatic World Cup semi-final at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Chasing 240 for victory, India were bowled out for 221 in 49.3 overs.

While India were inching towards the target, former New Zealand cricketer and commentator Ian Smith and ex-Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly were in the commentary box.

In a video shared on social media, the commentary box can be seen in high voltage as MS Dhoni was run-out by Martin Guptill, a key moment in the game.

Smith was on his feet as New Zealanders kept picking wickets in the last crucial moments and finally won the semi-final.

