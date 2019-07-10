Jadeja rips Sanjay Manjrekar apart, displays blistering performance in semi-final

NEW DELHI: Commentator and former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, who was subjected to criticism for calling Ravindra Jadeja a 'bits and pieces cricketer', finally lauded the smashing cricketer for his all-round performance against New Zealand in the semi-final of the ongoing ICC Men's Crick World Cup.

Sanjay Manjrekar was subjected to heavy trolling on internet after he called India bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja a 'bits and pieces' cricketer and said the left-arm spinner would never be his first choice for an ODI match.



Manjrekar blocked former England captain Michael Vaughan on Twitter. Vaughan stated that his life was now sorted. Both Vaughan and Manjrekar have been taking aim at one other over the inclusion and worth of Ravindra Jadeja. This came after Manjrekar called Jadeja a ‘bits and pieces’ player.

Former England captain, Vaughan, took a dig at Manjrekar after Jadeja displayed an all-round performance against the New Zealand side as he played a knock of 77 runs with the help of four fours and and four sixes.

He steadied the innings along with wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni as the duo stitched together a partnership of 116-runs.by Trent Boult in the 48th over. Jadeja hit four fours and And four sixes in his innings. ..

But his exploits were not enough as the Men in Blue lost by 18 runs.



