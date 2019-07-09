close
Tue Jul 09, 2019
Sports

AFP
July 9, 2019

India vs New Zealand Live Score: ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final

Sports

AFP
Tue, Jul 09, 2019

MANCHESTER:  New Zealand win the toss and elected to bat first against India as the two teams fight for a spot at the final of the ICC World Cup 2019 during the first semi-final clash at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

India: 1 KL Rahul, 2 Rohit Sharma, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Rishabh Pant, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Henry Nicholls, 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Ross Taylor, 5 Tom Latham (wk), 6 James Neesham, 7 Colin de Grandhomme, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Matt Henry, 10 Lockie Ferguson, 11 Trent Boult

Live Ball-to-Ball Commentary will begin at 2:30pm [PST]

