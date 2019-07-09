Zara Noor Abbas is a 'future superstar', says BBC journalist

KARACHI: Pakistani film and TV actress Zara Noor Abbas has been termed as an up and coming future superstar by BBC journalist Haroon Rashid.



Haroon's statement came while making an appearance on Geo News morning show 'Geo Pakistan' on Tuesday where he went into an in-depth discourse about the future of Pakistani film industry and local cinema in his capacity of a Senior Entertainment journalist at BBC.

When asked who he thinks is an enterprising face of the current lot of actors, Haroon said, "I met Zara Noor Abbas a few days ago. I think she's beautiful and supremely talented."

Haroon went on to add, "I believe she is going to be a future superstar."



Zara Noor Abbas marked her debut in the drama industry with famed TV serial 'Dharkan' that aired in 2016.



She is known to have risen to fame for her role as Arsala in 2017 drama serial 'Khamoshi'. She then went on to star in plays like 'Qaid', 'Lamhey' and 'Deewar-e-Shab'.



Daughter of renowned TV artist Asma Abbas and niece of Bushra Ansari, Zara made her film debut with Wajahat Rauf's 'Chhalawa' starring Mehwish Hayat in 2019.



She will next be seen alongside Shaheryar Munawar and Maya Ali in 'Parey Hut Love'.