Saudi Arabia to build airport for Haj and Umrah in Makkah

MAKKAH: Saudi authorities have announced to build an airport for Haj and Umrah. This will be linked to Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport in collaboration with the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA).

Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, emir of Makkah and advisor to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, made the announcement during the ceremony of signing agreements and memoranda of cooperation for Al-Faisaliah project in the presence of Makkah Deputy Emir Prince Badr Bin Sultan and Minister of Finance Muhammad Al-Jadaan.



Prince Khaled and Al-Jadaan signed the agreement to allocate and invest the state-owned land within the boundaries of Al-Faisaliah project to implement the airport project.

According to Saudi media, Al-Faisaliah City project, which will be constructed on an area of 2,450 square kilometers, will be located in the western part of Makkah, starting from the Haram boundary and will extend up to the Red Sea coast of Al-Shuaiba in the west.

The emir said that the project was approved by King Salman, saying that the he named the project as Al-Faisaliah. Prince Khaled thanked the King, Crown Prince and Al-Jadaan for their great interest in implementing the project.