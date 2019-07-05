Imam-ul-Haq scores his first century in World Cup

LONDON: Opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq has scored his first World Cup century here in Pakistan’s last league match of the 2019 mega event.

He reached the three-digit figure from 99 balls against Bangladesh at Lord’s on Friday but he was dismissed hit wicket off the very next ball he received from Mustafizur Rahman. While trying to flick off his back foot, Imam had broken the stumps .

However, this was his seventh hundred in the 36-match one-day international career, his first in any World Cup and the second from a Pakistani batsman after Babar Azam in the ICC World Cup 2019.

Imam has also achieved an honour of scoring a hundred at the historic Lord’s ground. His was the 32nd ODI century at this ground and he is the 29th batsman to do so.

Imam is only the second Pakistani batsman to hit a ODI hundred at Lord’s, the first was skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, who made 105 against England on August 27, 2016.