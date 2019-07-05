Wasim Akram on farewell match for Shoaib Malik

LONDON: Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has backed calls for a farewell for the misfiring Shoaib Malik and urged everyone to remember his services for the country.



Akram, who is currently commentating in the World Cup 2019, said unfortunately Malik is not going on a high note. But legendary fast bowler said he thinks the all-rounder deserve a farewell given his services for Pakistan cricket.

"Although he couldn’t perform in the world cup but that can happen to anyone", he said adding that the cricketer's services for the country should be kept in mind as he has won many matches for Pakistan and at the end of the day "he is a nice guy".

Waskim Akram, under whom Shoaib Malik has also played, responded in affirmative when asked whether the all-rounder should be given a farewell. But he added that giving a farewell dinner would be enough.

“Let’s send him a nice farewell for once no one does not get out on zero deliberately and he did perform well for Pakistan in the past.”

The aging Malik, who has scored 8 runs from three appearances in this World Cup, is by far Pakistan’s worst player in the tournament.

He got out on a duck against India and since then is not part of the playing XI.

Malik, who played 35 Tests, 287 One-day Internationals and 111 Twenty20 Internationals for Pakistan during a long career spanning over 18 years, is ‘desperate for one final outing’ sources confided to The News.

But it is unlikely.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Pakistan’s captain, refrained from commenting on whether the team was mulling the option of handing Malik a swansong on Friday.

In fact he hinted that Pakistan might continue with the winning combination against Bangladesh in a game which they need to win by a near impossible margin in order to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals.

“We haven’t looked at the wicket yet but I can tell you that we are planning to field our best possible team in tomorrow’s match,” Sarfaraz said.