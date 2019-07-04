‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ hints at the 5-year jump in ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Much like all of Marvel’s film, ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ is also proving to be a major crowd-pleaser as immediately after its release, the film is making a significant mark at the box office.

While early reviews have now started to pour in soon after its release, the film is said to be hinting at the five-year jump showed in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ after Thanos snaps half of the universe’s human population to dust.

According to reports, the latest release in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) sheds light on those five years that the people who had disappeared had ended up missing and what changed while they were gone.

Owing to Thanos’ snap with the Infinity Gauntlet, all those who had turned to dust for the five-year period are five years behind those who remained.

While cinemas across the globe have been graced with the film already, the Jon Watts directorial will be hitting theaters in Pakistan tomorrow on July 5, 2019.