Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp experience outages in US, Europe

WASHINGTON: Facebook and its other social networking apps, including WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram experienced outages on Wednesday.



Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users around the world reported problems with accessing the social networks and messaging platforms in the eastern United States and Europe.



The issues appear to be primarily impacting Facebook users in the United States in the Northeast, with some outages in the south near Texas and Atlanta.

The Facebook outages were also experienced in London, Paris, and Mexico among other areas.

For WhatsApp, the majority of affected users appear to be in South America and Europe, particularly in Germany.