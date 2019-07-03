Imam-ul-Haq says ‘I will learn from my mistakes’

LONDON: Pakistan’s young batsman Imam-ul-Haq says he regrets getting out earlier in World Cup match against Australia saying that they could have won that match.

Pakistan were 136/2 while chasing 308 against Australia at Taunton before being collapsed to 160/6 as team lost the game by 41 runs.

Imam was caught behind by Alex Carey as he tried to edge Pat Cummins towards leg side. His wicket was followed by fall of Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali.



Imam told media at Lord’s on Wednesday that the defeat against Australia is haunting team Pakistan now as the win would have taken Pakistan out of this if and but situation.

“That match against Australia is one that we should have won, we were in a good position and I was in a position to win it for country and I regret that we couldn’t do that,” Imam told while replying to a question by this correspondent.

The young batsman further said that he’s disappointed on not being able to convert his 40s into big scores.

“I couldn’t do what I was expecting from myself and that’s disappointing thing for me. I couldn’t convert 40s into big scores, may be because I was always desperate to come out of 40s and made mistakes,” he said.

“I realise that and I will learn from my mistakes,” he aimed.

Imam added that Pakistan team is still confident of being among top four and will play according to the situation, whatever it is.

“We are not looking at the results of other games, we want to give our best against Bangladesh and whatever is required, we will do that,” he said.



