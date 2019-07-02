Jahangir Tareen says he is called for consultations only

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen on Tuesday said he is serving the country by becoming part of consultations for which he is invited. He said that he holds no public office and is called for solely for consultation purposes.

Speaking at a press conference along with Federal Minister for Food and Security, he said he can't hold the public office due to the Supreme Court orders.

He added that the federal government was launching an agricultural program in the provinces under which wheat, rice, sugar cane and oil seed production would be increased,

Tareen said the purpose of this program is to help small growers increase their yield.



He went on to add that the government has to ensure payments to farmers and if the cotton growers were not paid, imports would be banned.

Moreover, he said the new program would bring about a revolution in Balochistan.

Tareen criticized the Sindh government for not becoming part of the program being introduced by the federal government.

He said the Sindh government was doing so due to political reasons despite them being allocated Rs15-18 billion.

About the increasing prices of sugar, he said he has not benefited from the rise in the prices.