Sri Lanka vs West Indies Head to Head: ICC World Cup 2019

The 39th match of the ICC World Cup 2019 is being played today (Monday, July 1) between Sri Lanka and West Indies at Chester-le-Street.



Both teams have so far played seven matches as Sri Lanka are placed seventh on the points table with a net run rate of -1.186 and the West Indies are on the ninth position with an NRR of -0.32.

Sri Lanka have won two and lost three games with two no result matches while the West Indies have won one match and lost five games with one NR match.

The Lankans have secured six and the Windies have obtained three points.

Match Results:

Sri Lanka lost their first match to New Zealand by 10 wickets at Cardiff on June 1 and then won the second match against Afghanistan by 34 runs (D/L method) at Cardiff on June 4. Later, their two successive matches, both at Bristol, against Pakistan on June 7 and against Bangladesh on June 11, were abandoned without a ball bowled.

They lost their fifth match to Australia by 87 runs at The Oval, London on June 15 before defeating England by 20 runs at London on June 21. Then, they lost to South Africa by nine wickets at Chester-le-Street on June 28.

West Indies won their first match, beating Pakistan by seven wickets at Nottingham on May 31, then lost to Australia by 15 runs at the same venue on June 6.

Their third match was a no result game (rained off) against South Africa at Southampton on June 10. Then they lost four successive matches -- to England by eight wickets at Southampton on June 14; to Bangladesh by seven wickets at Taunton on June 17; to New Zealand by five runs at Manchester on June 22; and to India by 125 runs at Manchester on June 27.

ODI Record:

Sri Lanka are playing one-day international cricket since 1975 and have so far played 842 matches. They won 382, lost 418 and tied five matches whereas 37 had no result. Their success percentage is 47.76.

West Indies are playing ODI cricket since 1973 and have so far appeared in 805 matches. They won 393, lost 373 and tied ten matches with 29 NR matches. Success percentage is 51.28.

Both have played together 56 ODIs, 25 won by Sri Lanka and 28 by West Indies while three matches had no result.

World Cup Record:

Both have played 78 matches each since 1975. The Lankans won 37 and lost 38 with one tied and two NR matches. Success percentage is 49.34.

The Windies won 42 and lost 34 matches with two NR matches. Success percent is 55.26.

Both have played six matches together in World Cup, two won by Sri Lanka and four by West Indies.

In today's match, winning chances are 50-50 for both teams.