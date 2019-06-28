close
Fri Jun 28, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 28, 2019

National Assembly passes budget 2019-20

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 28, 2019

Islamabad: The National Assembly on Friday approved budge 2019-20 with majority.

The lower house of the parliament approved the  finance bill clause by clause   while rejecting opposition's cut motions.

The lawmakers on treasury benches flashed victory signs after getting the budget approved as opposition members chanted slogans.

PMLN and PPP workers stood up their benches in protest. 

The session was adjourned till 11:00 Saturday morning.

