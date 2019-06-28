National Assembly passes budget 2019-20

Islamabad: The National Assembly on Friday approved budge 2019-20 with majority.

The lower house of the parliament approved the finance bill clause by clause while rejecting opposition's cut motions.

The lawmakers on treasury benches flashed victory signs after getting the budget approved as opposition members chanted slogans.

PMLN and PPP workers stood up their benches in protest.

The session was adjourned till 11:00 Saturday morning.