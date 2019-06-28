UNHCR welcomes Pakistan's decision to extend stay of Afghan refugees

PESHAWAR: UNHCR, The UN refugee agency Friday welcomed the Pakistan cabinet’s decision to extend the Proof of Registration (PoR) cards to some 1.4 million Afghan refugees in Pakistan until June 30, 2020.

“We appreciate the government decision to extend the PoR cards for twelve months, since this will provide predictability to Afghan refugees who were facing uncertainty and anxiety,” said UNHCR Country Representative in Pakistan, Ruvendrini Menikdiwela in a press release issued here.

Menikdiwela appreciated the people and government of Pakistan for generously hosting Afghan refugees for four decades.

“Pakistan has been an exemplary host throughout” she said, adding that UNHCR will continue to support government policies which promote the resilience and voluntary repatriation in dignity and safety, of the refugees.

Menikdiwela said UNHCR will continue to call for international support to Pakistan for Pakistani host communities and Afghan refugees living in the country.