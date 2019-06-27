Punjab: Nurses directed to observe uniform code, mobile phone ban

LAHORE: Director General (DG) Nursing Punjab has issued a directive for observance of uniform code and a ban on the mobile phone usage during the duty hours by nurses.



In a notification, DG Nursing Punjab Kauser Parveen has asked all the principals / medical superintendents, chief executive officers (CEOs),administration of nursing colleges/ schools and nursing superintendents to ensure that nurses and students follow the instructions in real sense.

She took notice of complaints raised in the media about the use of mobile phones by nurses.

She warned strict disciplinary action and said recommendations of Pakistan Nursing Council would be implemented in letter and spirit and no one would be given any concession in this regard.



