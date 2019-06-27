India top ICC ODI Team Rankings

DUBAI: India are placed number one on the ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings for the first time going into an ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 league match but that place remains in the balance as they take on the West Indies at Old Trafford.

India are currently on 123 points, one point ahead of England after the hosts lost to Australia on Tuesday to surrender the top position to India. However, if India lose to the West Indies, they will slip one point behind England to 121 points.

India and England are due to play on 30 June in Birmingham in what could not only be a crucial league match but will also determine who stays ahead on the rankings table.

If India win that match after beating the West Indies, they will move to 124 points with England dropping to 121. On the other hand, if England win, they will move back to top position with 123 points and India a point behind them.

If India lose to the West Indies but beat England, they will remain ahead with 122 points to England’s 121.

However, England will gain a lead of three points if they beat India after India lose to the West Indies. England will reach 123 points in such a scenario with India on 120 points.

