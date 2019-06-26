close
Wed Jun 26, 2019
World

AFP
June 26, 2019

Iran 'never seeks war' with US, says Rouhani

World

AFP
Wed, Jun 26, 2019


TEHRAN: Iran "never seeks war" with the United States, President Hassan Rouhani said as he sought to rein in soaring tensions Wednesday between the two countries.

"Iran has no interest to increase tension in the region and it never seeks war with any country, including (the) US," the president said, quoted by state news agency IRNA.

Rouhani was speaking by phone to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, as Tehran and Washington engaged in an escalating war of words following Iran shooting down a US drone last week.

"We have always been committed to regional peace and stability and will make efforts in this respect," the Iranian president told Macron.

US President Donald Trump said he pulled back from retaliatory strikes on Iran at the last minute, rejecting Tehran´s claim that the aircraft was in its airspace.

But pressure mounted this week with Trump announcing sanctions on Iran's supreme leader and top officials.


