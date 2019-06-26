Maulana Fazl hosts APC against govt

Islamabad: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is hosting an All Parties Conference (APC) against the government today.



PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Vice President Maryam Nawaz, ANP Chief Asfandyar Wali Khan, PKMAP leader Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Jamiat Ahle Hadith leader Allama Sajid Mir, JUP's Shah Owais Noorani and Aftab Khan Sherpao are attending the APC among others.

Earlier, a meeting of united opposition presided over by Shehbaz Sharif took place at the Parliament House. PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also attended the meeting.



Following the meeting, a journalist asked whether there was any confusion about Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal's participation in the APC since the decision in this regard was taken at the eleventh hour.

"There is no confusion, somebody gave you the wrong news," Shehbaz Sharif told the reporter who had asked the question.

According to Geo News, a 14-member PML-N delegation comprising Raja Zafarul Haq, Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Senator Javed Abbasi, Ayaz Sadiq, Sardar Mehtab Khan, Ahsan Iqbal, Gen (retd) Qadir Baloch, Rana Sanaullah, Shah Muhammad Shah, Dr Ibad, Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Marriyum Aurangzeb is attending the APC.

The PPP delegation included Yousuf Raza Gilani, Raza Rabbani, Nayyar Bukkhari, Sherry Rehman and Farhatullah Khan Babar.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman has also invited Senator Hasil Bizenjo, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Senator Sirajul Haq, Sajid Naqvi to the APC. Jamaat-e-Islami, however, has excused itself from attending the APC.

The multi-conference is expected to chalk out a strategy against the government and make other important decisions.

Our correspondent from Islamabad reported that all eyes were focused on whether or not the opposition will reach a consensus for launching an anti-government movement, as JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman wants to launch a movement and lock down Islamabad to remove the government but the PPP and PML-N differ with him and want to focus on parliamentary struggle.

