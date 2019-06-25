Judi Dench backs Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, saying 'talent can't be denied'

Hollywood star Judi Dench has come out in support of the infamous producer Harvey Weinstein, the first man to fall owing to the power of #MeToo, as well as actor Kevin Spacey who was also accused of sexual misconduct.

During an interview with Radio Times, the 83-year-old veteran ‘Skyfall’ actor stated that despite their conducts, their services to the industry and their talents should not be forgotten so easily.

“What kind of agony is that? Are we going to negate 10 years at the Old Vic and everything that he did (as artistic director) – how wonderful he’s been in all those films? Are we just not going to see all those films that Harvey produced?” she said.

“You cannot deny somebody a talent. You might as well never look at a Caravaggio painting (he was a murderer). You might as well never have gone to see Noël Coward (accused of predatory behaviour),” she added.

Dench, a close friend of Spacey had earlier also been vocal against his dismissal from Ridley Scott’s ‘All the Money in the World’.