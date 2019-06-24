close
Mon Jun 24, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 24, 2019

Qatar says it will invest $3 billion in Pakistan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 24, 2019

DOHA: Qatar is making $3 billion dollars worth of new investments in Pakistan, in the form of deposits and direct investments, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Following this investment, the economic partnership between Qatar and Pakistan will reach $9 billion, the Qatar News Agency reported, quoting foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani.

The announcement came after a visit by Qatar’s Emir H.H. Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani to Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government is seeking to stabilize a wobbly economy with loans from Gulf countries and international donors.

