Lord’s cricket ground turns all-green on Sunday

London: The iconic Lord’s Cricket ground turned all-green on Sunday as cricket fans in large number arrived to support Pakistan Cricket team for their world cup match against South Africa.

The energetic and passionate cricket enthusiasts turned Lord’s into Lahore, as one could feel.

The early morning trains from various parts of London towards Saint John’s Wood station were full of Pakistani supporters who were heading to the stadium to cheer for team Pakistan.

While traveling, they all were discussing cricket and what combination should Pakistan opt for, they differed with each others on who to play and who to not, but they all agreed on one point – Pakistan must win.

“I went to each and every game of Pakistan team in this World Cup and attending this game too. They may not have performed well, but that doesn’t mean that we should stop supporting them, when they’re wearing green, they are representing us, they’re representing Pakistan,” said a fan traveling on Jubilee line of London underground.

Outside Lord’s, the supporters of team Pakistan were dancing, chanting slogans in favor of team Pakistan, none of them looked dejected, all of them were full of energy and passion to cheer for Sarfaraz XI.

“Doesn’t matter if they didn’t win much till now, but they’re still capable of making us proud,” said a fan who fancy-dressed himself as “dictator”.

Even, inside the Lord’s – a stadium with capacity of 30,000 spectators – it was like the game is being played in Pakistan.

Roughly, more than 80% crowd support was for Pakistan, waving Pakistan’s flag.

The ‘Pakistaniyat’ inside the stadium also made the DJs play Pakistani songs.