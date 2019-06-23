Pakistan vs South Africa Head to Head: ICC World Cup 2019

The 30th match of the ICC World Cup 2019 is being played between Pakistan and South Africa at Lord 's, London today (Sunday, June 23) at 2:30 pm.

Both Pakistan and South Africa have won one match each out of five and six respectively.

Both have earned three points each but South Africa are placed eighth while Pakistan are ninth at the points table on run rate basis. The net run rates of the sides are - 0.193 and -1.933, respectively.

Match detail:

Pakistan lost their first match to West indies by seven wickets at Nottingham on May 31 and won their second match against England by 14 runs at the same venue on June 3.

Their third match was against Sri Lanka, which was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain at Bristol on June 7. In the next two games, they were beaten by Australia by 41 runs at Taunton on June 12, and India by 87 runs at Manchester on June 16.

South Africa lost their first three matches - to England by 104 runs at The Oval, London on May 30; to Bangladesh by 21 runs at the same venue on June 2; and to India by six wickets at Southampton on June 5. Then their match against West Indies was called off due to rain at Southampton on June 6. They won the next match against Afghanistan by nine wickets at Cardiff on June 15, and lost their sixth match to New Zealand by four wickets at Birmingham on June 19.

ODI Record:

Pakistan are playing one-day international cricket since 1973 and have so far appeared in 921 matches, the third most number of ODIs. They won 480, lost 413 and tied eight matches with 20 NR games.

South Africa have played 616 ODIs since 1991, won 379, lost 214 and tied six matches with 17 NR games.

World Cup Record:

Pakistan are participating in World Cup since its introduction in 1975, and have played 75 matches, winning 41 and losing 32 with two NR matches.

South Africa have played 61 matches since 1992. They won 36 and lost 22 while two matches were tied and one had no result.

Today's match is important for both to keep their hopes alive in the tournament.