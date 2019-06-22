close
Sat Jun 22, 2019
World

Web Desk
June 23, 2019

Mistake is regretted

World

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 23, 2019

This is apropos a June 21, 2019 report, 'New India,' Rahul Gandhi insults Indian Army in latest tweet”, by our Web Desk.

In this report a mixup of identities created a confusion. Disciplinary action has been taken against Mr. Mukhtar Ahmed s/o Fateh Mohammad, who wrote and posted the said story.

The mistake is regretted.

