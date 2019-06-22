tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This is apropos a June 21, 2019 report, 'New India,' Rahul Gandhi insults Indian Army in latest tweet”, by our Web Desk.
In this report a mixup of identities created a confusion. Disciplinary action has been taken against Mr. Mukhtar Ahmed s/o Fateh Mohammad, who wrote and posted the said story.
The mistake is regretted.
This is apropos a June 21, 2019 report, 'New India,' Rahul Gandhi insults Indian Army in latest tweet”, by our Web Desk.
In this report a mixup of identities created a confusion. Disciplinary action has been taken against Mr. Mukhtar Ahmed s/o Fateh Mohammad, who wrote and posted the said story.
The mistake is regretted.