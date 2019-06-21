'New India,' Rahul Gandhi insults Indian Army in latest tweet

NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi, President Indian Congress, has insulted Indian Army on International Yoga Day today.



Rahul Gandhi shared picture of Indian Army dogs performing yoga and tweeted “New India.”

Indian media was shocked over Rahul’s tweets, saying Congress President is mocking the Indian Army and Yoga on a day when the whole world is celebrating Yoga is quite shocking for many.

It may also be noted here that Rahul Gandhi was also slammed he was seen busy with his mobile while the President was addressing the Indian Parliament (Lok Sabha).

Recently, Congress was defeated by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Hindu nationalist party Bharatiya Janata Party in the general elections.