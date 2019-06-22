close
Sat Jun 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
June 22, 2019

Three dead in central Paris fire: rescue services

World

AFP
Sat, Jun 22, 2019

Paris: Three people died and another was seriously injured in a fire that broke out in a building in central Paris in the early hours of Saturday, fire services said.

One of the victims died after jumping out of the window of the six-storey block of flats situated in the 11th district, which also housed a restaurant and a hammam, a spokesman for the fire services said.

The blaze was reported at around 5:00 am (0300 GMT) and it took nearly four hours for 200 firefighters to bring it under control, according to fire captain Florian Lointier.

By 08:45 am, the fire still wasn´t fully extinguished.

A total of 27 people were treated for smoke inhalation, the rescue services said.

Latest News

More From World