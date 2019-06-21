Sarfaraz Ahmed gets abused in public as backlash from fans hits a new low

London: Following series of defeats in important world cup games, Pakistan cricket team is down. And, some fans in UK are making sure to push them down further, by abusing and harassing them in public.



This trend of abusing Pakistani celebrities in UK is nothing new, as it has been witnessed before too, but then victims were political figures.

Now, cricket stars – who have brought laurels for the country – are the new victims of this behavior on streets of UK.

A video is going viral on social media in which an unidentified person can be seen harassing and abusing Pakistan cricket team’s skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Sarfaraz was holding his young son and remained silent to the abuse.

Similar incidents occurred outside a shopping mall in London where two young batsmen of the Pakistan team were targeted by some youngsters, an eye witness has told The News.

“Imam Ul Haq and Babar Azam were outside a shopping mall when a group of youngsters taunted them, it was difficult time for players,” said the eye witness.

A source in Pakistan team says that players are clearly disturbed due to this and are under stress due to the behavior at public places and on social media.

Last week, a video of Pakistan players having dinner at Sheesha café went viral on social media following defeat against India.

While social media claimed that video was from the night before the big game, but Shoaib Malik – who was seen among players in the video – clarified that it was from Thursday, two days before the game against India.