Trump: 'Iran made a very big mistake!'

Washington: President Donald Trump said Thursday that Tehran had made a "very big" error, after Iran shot down a US spy drone near the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

"Iran made a very big mistake!" he tweeted.

Iran´s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps earlier said it had brought down the surveillance drone after it entered its country´s airspace. The Pentagon said the incident occurred in international airspace.



