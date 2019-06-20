Trump: 'Iran made a very big mistake!'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Washington: President Donald Trump said Thursday that Tehran had made a "very big" error, after Iran shot down a US spy drone near the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
"Iran made a very big mistake!" he tweeted.
Iran´s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps earlier said it had brought down the surveillance drone after it entered its country´s airspace. The Pentagon said the incident occurred in international airspace.
