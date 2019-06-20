close
Thu Jun 20, 2019
World

AFP
June 20, 2019

Pentagon confirms Iran shot down US surveillance drone

World

AFP
Thu, Jun 20, 2019

Washington: The Pentagon confirmed Thursday that Iranian forces shot down a US naval surveillance drone but insisted the aircraft was in international air space, not that of Iran.

The BAMS-D drone was downed by an Iranian surface-to-air missile system while flying in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz, a US Central Command spokesman, Navy Captain Bill Urban, said in a statement. He said it happened at 2335 GMT Wednesday.

"Iranian reports that the aircraft was over Iran are false," he added. "This was an unprovoked attack on a US surveillance asset in international airspace."

