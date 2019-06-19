Hashim Amla becomes 4th South African to reach 8,000 ODI runs

BIRMINGHAM: Veteran batsman Hashim Amla made 55 runs against New Zealand in a ICC World Cup 2019 match here at Edgbaston on Wednesday.



When he reached 24 during the innings, he became the fourth South African player and 32nd overall to reach 8,000 runs in one-day international career.

Besides four South South Africans, nine Indians, six Sri Lankans, four West Indians, four Pakistanis, three Australians and two New Zealanders were included in the 8,000-club.

Amla is the second-fastest player (176 innings) from any side to reach the milestone after India´s Virat Kohli (175 innings).

Born Hashim Mahomad Amla on March 31, 1983 in Durban, he made his ODI debut against Bangladesh at Chattogram on March 9, 2008.

He has so far made 8,031 runs in 179 matches and 176 innings at an average of 49.26 with 27 hundreds and 38 fifties.