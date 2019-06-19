Bilawal hails MQM-P for backing demand of Asif Zardari’s production orders

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples' Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has hailed MQM-Pakistan's decision to support demand for Asif Zardari's production orders.



Taking to twitter Wednesday, the PPP chairman appreciated PTI-ally 'for speaking up for democratic constitutional right regardless of political differences'.

“On the floor of the house yesterday they demanded the production order of President Zardari. Innocent until proven guilt is a right not a privilege,” Bilawal said.

“Despite 1yr of cooperation, no flight risk & no conviction President Zardari has been arrested so govt can rig budget. People of Nawabshah deprived of their right to be represented in budget process. First time in the history of Pakistan 4 members arrested & not produced for NA.”

The PPP supremo was arrested on June 10 after his bail plea was rejected by the Islamabad High Court in fake accounts case. Since then the opposition parties are demanding his production orders.

As per a news report, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to not issue production orders of the detained lawmakers.

It is pertinent to mention here that ruling parties including BNP-M, MQM-P, BAP and JWP signed the application seeking Asif Zardari’s production orders.