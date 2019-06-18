England's Morgan hits world record 17 sixes in an ODI innings

MANCHESTER: England captain Eoin Morgan set a new world record for the most sixes in a one-day international innings, with 17 in his 148 against Afghanistan during a World Cup match at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Morgan´s tally surpassed the record of 16 previously shared by India´s Rohit Sharma, South Africa´s AB de Villiers and West Indies´ Chris Gayle -- whose 16 sixes in his 215 against Zimbabwe in 2015 was the previous record at a World Cup.



But one ball after launching Gulbadin Naib for the record-breaking six, Morgan holed out off the Afghanistan captain to end a 71-ball innings that also featured four fours.