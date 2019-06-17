Bangladesh vs West Indies Head to Head: ICC World Cup 2019

The 23rd match of the ICC World Cup 2019 is being played between West Indies and Bangladesh today (Monday, June 17) at 2:30 pm (PST) in Taunton.

Both countries have so far played four matches each with one win, two losses and one no result match. Both teams have earned three points each.

The Windies are placed sixth on the points table with a net run rate of 0.666, while the Tigers are placed eighth on the table with a NRR of -0.714.

Bangladesh beat South Africa by 21 runs at London on June 2, then lost to New Zealand by two wickets at The Oval on June 5, and to England by 106 runs at Cardiff on June 8 while their fourth match was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain at Bristol on June 11.

ODI Record:

West Indies are playing one-day international cricket since 1973 and have so far appeared in 802 matches with 393 wins, 370 losses, 10 tied and 29 NR matches. Their success percentage is 51.48.

Bangladesh have so far played 365 matches since 1986, won 123 and lost 235 matches, while seven had no result. Success ratio is 34.35%.

Both teams have played together 37 ODIs - 21 won by the Windies and 14 by the Tigers as two matches had no result.

World Cup Record:

West Indies are participating in the mega event right from the beginning in 1975. They have so far played 75 matches - won 42 and lost 31 with two NR matches. Success percentage is 57.53.

Bangladesh are taking part in World Cup since 1999. They have so far played 35 matches - won 12 and lost 22 with one NR match. Success % is 35.29.

The two teams have so far played together four matches and three of them have been won by the Windies with one NR match. The Tigers could not beat them so far in World Cup.

However, it is expected that there would be a tough contest between them today.