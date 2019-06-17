Don’t see any chances for Pakistan in World Cup 2019: Wasim Akram

MANCHESTER: Former captain Wasim Akram has questioned Pakistan’s decision to bowl first after winning the toss while going into match with five bowlers.

Talking to The News after Pakistan’s defeat at Old Trafford against India, Akram said that he’s now tired of criticizing the mistakes Pakistan team has been committing.

“When you’re going with five bowlers, that means you’re omitting one batsman and bowling would be your strength. And, when you’ve bowling as your strength, you go for defending the total,” he insisted.

“I have been saying things to them since two games but I am tired of it now,” the former captain said.

The former cricketer said that he has played for Lancashire before and he knew the conditions here but no one from the Pakistan team came to him seeking any suggestions.

“I am here, I have played here, I was ready to guide the players but no one came to me,” he said.

“Even in the tournament, only Shaheen Shah Afridi came once to seek my advice and other than that no one came to me to ask anything,” the swing ka sultan said.

He added that now things are not in Pakistan’s control and there’re lot of ifs and buts involved for Pakistan to proceed which isn’t a good sign.

“When you’ve not only to win all your games but also hope for other results to be in your favor then things really go beyond your control,” AKram said.

“I don’t want to disappoint people, but I don’t see any chances for Pakistan team in the tournament now,” the former captain and the hero of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup win added.

He also blasted Pakistan’s soft attitude in fielding and reminded the players that you can’t gain anything without enduring pain.

“Who in the world do fielding practice wearing gloves and inners? Pakistani players do such practice and when you do practice with inners or gloves, you don’t get yourself acclimatized,” he said.

“Be attentive in fielding, make attempts to grab every ball coming, that’s how you become good fielder,” he concluded.