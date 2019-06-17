Video: Shoaib, other Pak cricketers spotted at Sheesha bar with Sania Mirza ahead of India clash

LONDON: Indian Tennis Star and wife of Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza was spotted at a cafe along with her husband and other Pakistani cricketers ahead of crucial India clash, allegedly enjoying Sheesha in a viral video shred by some heartbroken cricket fans on Sunday.



The cricket fans expressed their anger over a viral video, showing Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik and other Pakistani cricket stars sitting together in a café, while some of their friends having Sheesha.

Some of the Pakistani cricket fans said they have seen Shoaib Malik and others smoking Sheesha at 2am on Sunday, Winslow Road, just few hours before a crucial clash with India.

Smoking Sheesha might not be a crime, but just few hours before the much- awaited match against India really sparked anger among the Pakistan cricket fans and gave birth to speculations.



It is pertinent to note that Shoaib Malik walked into bat with Pakistan in trouble chasing a mammoth 337. He came into bat with Pakistan reeling at 129/4 in the 27th over. But once again he was dismissed for duck in that crucial clash, since than fans started roasting Sania Mirza.

Meanwhile, Indian tennis star and wife of Shoaib Malik strongly reacted to the viral video clip, saying: "That’s the video you shot without asking us,disrespecting our privacy even though we had a child with us?& got told off for doing so,& u came up with this crap?FYI ‘outing’ was dinner & yes ppl are allowed to eat if they lose a match!Bunch of fools!Try better content next time."



