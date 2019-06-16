Wasim Akram decries Pakistan’s lack of planning against India

MANCHESTER: Legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram criticised the way Pakistan played against India and decried lack of planning in the most crucial match at the Old Trafford.

The ex-cricketer seemed angry with fast bowler Hassan Ali who conceded 84 runs which was the second most expensive bowling in the World Cup 2019.

I am surprised with what has happened with his length, Akram told Geo News.

India scored 305 runs in 46.4 overs when the rain halted the play. Top Indian batsmen milked Pakistani bowlers with Rohit Sharma scoring 24th century.

When asked to comment on whether Indian spinners would get help, Akram said both Kuldeep Yadav and regular bowlers and will surely be able to extract turn from the pitch.

Akram advised Pakistani batsmen to stay calm and plan their innings when they come out to chase.