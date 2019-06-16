Tanushree Dutta attacks Modi, questions where is the ‘corruption-free India’

Bollywood star and flag-bearer of the #MeToo movement in India Tanushree Dutta is calling out Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, question where his declaration of a ‘corruption-free India’ has disappeared to after her sexual harassment case against Nana Patekar was closed by the police.

DNA reported that the actor wrote to the Indian premier explaining the injustice she was faced with as her sexual harassment case despite having solid evidences against the accused was closed by Mumbai police.

“This apology by Cintaa was widely published in media and we even gave the cops a copy of that apology to prove that. This is corruption at its grossest level. How can they twist evidence like that and completely turn it against me and in favour of accused??,” she stated.

"The video of my car being attacked with my family on the same movie set also was submitted as evidence,” she added.

"I want to ask how much money did Nana and his people pay you the Police to file such a report and call me a malicious liar??

“Modi ji.. what happened to a corruption free India?? A daughter of the country gets harassed by a serial offender, attacked by a mob in public, denied justice over and over again and her name is maligned, she is threatened, pressurised, her career is destroyed and literally driven out of the country to live a life of anonymity and your police force say her complaint is false and malicious!!!”

“Jawab dijiye mujhe… [Give me an answer],” she ended the note.