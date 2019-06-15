India vs Pakistan: Weather forecast for Manchester World Cup 2019 match

Weather experts says there are light chances of showers and a moderate breeze in Manchester during Pakistan Vs India World Cup match.



BBC weather report suggests chance of rain during the much anticipated game of the World Cup 2019 is 21 per cent.

Weather conditions has affected the World Cup 2019 with rain washing out four matches .Both Pakistan and India each had one match abandoned due to weather.

The match between Pakistan and Indian will be played at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester at 10:30 local time.



