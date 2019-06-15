close
Sat Jun 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
June 15, 2019

India vs Pakistan: Weather forecast for Manchester World Cup 2019 match

Sports

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 15, 2019

India vs Pakistan: Weather forecast for Manchester World Cup 2019 match 

Weather experts says there are light chances of   showers and a moderate breeze in Manchester during Pakistan Vs India World Cup match.

BBC weather report suggests  chance of rain during the much anticipated game of the World Cup 2019 is 21 per cent.

Weather conditions has  affected the   World Cup 2019  with rain washing out four matches .Both Pakistan and India each had one match abandoned due to weather. 

The match between Pakistan and Indian will be played at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester at 10:30 local time.


Latest News

More From Sports