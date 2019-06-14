Mohammad Amir hopes Pakistan will give 100 percent against India

Pakistan’s left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir has said that he was humbled by the support from the fans and the entire world.

Mohammad Amir’s statement came two days before Pakistan’s clash with India in Manchester on June 16.

Amir took to Instagram saying “Your prayers are what fuel our passion. We will go out and give our 100 percent Inshallah. But no matter what happens, never stop supporting green! Dana dan Green!”

Mohammad Aamir took his career best bowling figures of 5 for 30 in World Cup 2019 match against Australia in Taunton on Wednesday to take his tournament tally to 10 and become the leading wicket taker of the tournament, so far.



Aamir has been in superb form since the start of the tournament, taking 3 for 26 against West Indies while attempting to defend a small total of 105, then took two wickets for 67 against England. But, his best came against Australia at Taunton, with 5 for 30 in 10 overs.