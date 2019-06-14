Wasim Akram terms India as favorites for Sunday’s world cup match

Manchester: Pakistan’s former captain and “swing ka sultan” Wasim Akram has termed India as favorite for Sunday’s world cup match against Pakistan at the Old Trafford here.

Talking to Geo, the former captain said that his heart wants Pakistan to win this match by his intellect sees India winning the match as Indians have dept in batting and their bowling also looks good.

“Its 70-30 in India’s favor,” Wasim said when he was asked to forecast the match.

“India has dept in their batting, their bowling is also good. Kumar and Bumrah are in good form. So, overall India looks very good side,” the former captain said ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019 game in Manchester.

The two former World Champions and South Asian neighbors are set to take-on each other on June 12th with Pakistan still looking for its first World Cup win against Indians.

When asked why Pakistan is unable to win any World Cup match against India, Wasim didn’t have answer. He, however, added that players shouldn’t have past records in their mind when they take on India and only think about the match they’re playing on the day.

“This why doesn’t have an answer” Wasim responded to the question.

“These are the stats to be discussed on media but players don’t think much about it, and they shouldn’t be thinking about it, they must remain focused on the game they’re playing on the day,” he said.

Wasim suggested that Pakistan can take advantage of Shikhar Dhawan’s absence from Indian line-up saying that India will miss his presence to some extent.

“India has dept in batting but Dhawan has scored century in previous game and he played with full determination and scored a hundred with an injury. India will also miss left-hand, right-hand combination which otherwise would’ve haunt Pakistan bowlers,” he said.

Wasim also suggested that Sarfaraz should lead the team bravely and fearlessly.

“What maximum can happen? Removal from captaincy? That’s it!” Wasim asked adding that Sarfaraz must lead the team with a fearless approach and everyone will stand behind the captain.

“Captain must know that he’ll be blamed if team isn’t doing good. No one will question Coach or anyone else,” Wasim said.

Wasim advised that Pakistan should finalize its final XI a day before the game and inform the players if they’re playing next day as it will allow them to prepare mentally.

He also emphasized on bowling at right length against India.

“Pakistani bowlers didn’t bowl on length against Australia. Other than Aamir no bowler could really trouble them. I hope Pakistan brings Shadab back in squad,” he said.

“Pakistan will still miss a fifth bowler, Hafeez and Malik playing role of 5th bowler will give some advantage to Indian batting but you don’t have much options, that’s the 15 you’re here with,” the former captain said while adding that he would still have Faheem Ashraf in World Cup squad despite his poor form.