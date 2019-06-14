Trump mocked for 'Prince of Whales' Twitter error

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump does not seem to pay attention on his erratic spelling habits. His latest error on Twitter prompted a wave of hilarity online as he wrote about having recently met with the "Prince of Whales."

That would be Charles, prince of Wales, whom Trump met last week at World War II commemorations in Britain.

The error dragged a huge criticism, while one of the critic asking if the president had made the mistake "on porpoise."

Trump, who is an active user of social media and has some 61 million Twitter followers, quickly corrected the original tweet. But his new version did not change another inaccurate reference, this time to the "Queen of England."

Elizabeth II, who hosted Trump at a state dinner in London, is actually queen of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, of which England is only one part.