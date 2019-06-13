PSL next editions will be all Pakistan events, says PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Ehsan Mani said on Thursday that the matter to make Pakistan Super League (PSL) a separate entity on the pattern of successful and modern leagues of the world is under consideration.



"We want that the PSL should work as an independent body under the control of the PCB and it should work on modern processional lines to make it a successful venture the way other leagues in the world are functioning independently," Mani told the media here at Gaddafi Stadium.

Ehsan Mani said the prime objective to make the PSL an independent organisation is to make sure that decisions are being taken timely on professional lines and to make the league a profit earning venture besides making it a quality event, being participated by the world best players.

He said the next editions of the PSL would be all-Pakistan events with matches being played at different centres of the country with full house of audience watching the players in action.

The PCB chief made it clear that no franchiser has violated its contract of the PSL with the PCB and a wrong impression had been created in a section of the press in this regard.

"All the franchisers of the PSL have agreed to have all the matches at home and foreign players also have the keenness to play in Pakistan and their participation will add colour and festivity to the event," he said.

Ehsan Mani said Karachi's national stadium has been upgraded and renovated at a cost of Rs 2 billion while Rs 200 to 300 million and Rs 200 million are being spent on Rawalpindi's and Multan stadiums to make them ready for staging the PSL matches.

"Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium is ever ready for the PSL matches as it staged its final and semi-finals in the previous editions of the PSL," he said.

"By having matches of the PSL at home, we will be seeing the franchisers of the teams reaping the benefits by earning revenue which they could not due to matches at the UAE," said the PCB chairman.