Wahab Riaz becomes highest Pakistani scorer at number 9 in World Cup

TAUNTON: Wahab Riaz has set a new record of making the highest score as Pakistan's number nine batsman in World Cup competitions.
He made 45 from 39 balls with three sixes and as many fours and added 64 valuable runs with his captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (40).
Previous highest score was 41 not out by Abdul Qadir against New Zealand at Birmingham in 1983.
